Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a 200-day moving average of $176.54. The stock has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

