MDxHealth (MDXH) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MDxHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MDxHealth
|$37.05 million
|-$44.04 million
|-1.67
|MDxHealth Competitors
|$1.03 billion
|-$114.63 million
|3.88
MDxHealth’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MDxHealth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MDxHealth
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|MDxHealth Competitors
|170
|850
|1729
|32
|2.58
MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 51.33%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MDxHealth
|-118.86%
|-218.20%
|-44.01%
|MDxHealth Competitors
|-1,094.46%
|-82.19%
|-30.39%
Summary
MDxHealth competitors beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About MDxHealth
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.
