MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.67.

MEG opened at C$21.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.41. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

