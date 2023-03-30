MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.67.
MEG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
MEG opened at C$21.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.41. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
