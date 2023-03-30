Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.