Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

