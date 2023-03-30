Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.