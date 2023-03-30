Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.