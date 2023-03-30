MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 543,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,014 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,188,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,979,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 906.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 319,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

