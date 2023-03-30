Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.14 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

