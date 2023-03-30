Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON MBH opened at GBX 94 ($1.15) on Monday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.30. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

