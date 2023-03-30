Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

