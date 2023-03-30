Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 164,752 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.