Mizuho Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

