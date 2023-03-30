Mizuho Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.