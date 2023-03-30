Mizuho Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $483,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

