Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Momentive Global stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 929,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

