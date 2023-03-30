Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

