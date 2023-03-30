Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.98 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $112.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

