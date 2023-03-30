Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

