Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROP opened at $434.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.79.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.