Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 234,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

