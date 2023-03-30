Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

