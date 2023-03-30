Montecito Bank & Trust Has $216,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 110,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.