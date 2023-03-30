Montecito Bank & Trust Has $393,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.03. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

