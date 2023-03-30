Montecito Bank & Trust Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

