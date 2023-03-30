Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.