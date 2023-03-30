Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

TSM stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.