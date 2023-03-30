Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

