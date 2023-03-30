Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $232,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

