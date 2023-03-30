Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $247,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

