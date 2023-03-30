Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

