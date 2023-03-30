Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $365,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

