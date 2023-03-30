Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $279.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.23.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

