Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.14 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.