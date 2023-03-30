Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,608 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.
Insider Activity
Citigroup Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE C opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Read More
