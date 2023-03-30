Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,889 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,620.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

