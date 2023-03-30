Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 3,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

