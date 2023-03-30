Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 380 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315,310 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,990,000 after purchasing an additional 812,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

