Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 575 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $139.67 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

