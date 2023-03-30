Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $308,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.