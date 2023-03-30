Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
