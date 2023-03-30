Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 130,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 87,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 179,938 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.