Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 770 ($9.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.64) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.86 ($8.45).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LRE opened at GBX 539 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53,900.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 596.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 360.40 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 670 ($8.23).

Insider Activity

About Lancashire

In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($656,874.31). Also, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

