Morgan Stanley Trims KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $2.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

