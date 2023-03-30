Morgan Stanley Trims KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Target Price to $2.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.
KORE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Trading of KORE Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
