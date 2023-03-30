Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

