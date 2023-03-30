Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ opened at $70.37 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

