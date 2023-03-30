Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $1.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

