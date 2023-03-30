Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
NRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 in the last ninety days. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nerdy stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $675.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
