NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after buying an additional 930,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 2.1 %

NTAP opened at $62.05 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

