Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

