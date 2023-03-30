New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

About New Hope

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

