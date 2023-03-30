New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
New Hope Stock Performance
Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.
About New Hope
