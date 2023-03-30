New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Get New Hope alerts:

About New Hope

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.