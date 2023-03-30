NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Increases Dividend to GBX 140 Per Share

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NEXT Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,528 ($80.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,306 ($52.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,082 ($87.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,766.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,966.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.03) to GBX 7,500 ($92.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,771.43 ($83.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

